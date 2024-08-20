How to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs. RB Salzburg in the Champions League: With and without cable
Dynamo Kyiv are having to play their Champions League qualifiers at the Arena Lublin in Poland due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The team from the Ukrainian capital will be able to give their war-torn country a huge boost if they can qualify for the group stage of the competition.
Kyiv defeated Scottish side Rangers in the last round but now faces the difficult task of getting past RB Salzburg over two legs. Salzburg goes into this game after beating Twente 5-4 in their previous fixture in the competition.
The most recognizable player for Kyiv is Andriy Yarmolenko — formerly of West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund. Since Yarmolenko returned to Kyiv, he has scored nine goals with five assists in 25 games in all competitions.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Dynamo Kyiv against RB Salzburg match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The game will take place at the Motor Lublin in Lublin, Poland.
Subscription details
You can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free on connected TV devices via the CBS Sports app.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Paramount+
Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. The sports they show include the NFLand the Champions League.
Free trials and discounts
Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. You can subscribe with plans for $5.99 monthly or $59.99 for the year.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Champions League will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Champions League on DAZN.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Champions League in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Stan Sport.
Projected starting XI for Dynamo Kyiv
Position
Player
GK
Georgi Bushchan
RB
Oleksandr Tymchyk
CB
Kristian Bilovar
CB
Taras Mykhavko
LB
Kostyantyn Vivcharenko
RM
Andriy Yarmolenko
CM
Oleksandr Pikhalyonok
CM
Olexander Andriyevski
CM
Mykola Shaparenko
LM
Vladyslav Kabaev
CF
Vladyslav Vanat
Projected starting XI for RB Salzburg
Position
Player
GK
Janis Blaswich
RB
Ignace Van der Brempt
CB
Kamil Piatkowski
CB
Samson Baidoo
LB
Aleksa Terzic
RM
Nicolas Capaldo
CM
Mamady Diambou
LM
Maurits Kjaergaard
RW
Adam Daghim
CF
Moussa Kounfolo Yeo
LW
Oscar Gloukh