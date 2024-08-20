Fansided

How to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs. RB Salzburg in the Champions League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Dynamo Kyiv versus RB Salzburg in the Champions League this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Glasgow Rangers v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Champions League, 3rd Qualifying Round Second Leg
Glasgow Rangers v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Champions League, 3rd Qualifying Round Second Leg / Visionhaus/GettyImages
Dynamo Kyiv are having to play their Champions League qualifiers at the Arena Lublin in Poland due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The team from the Ukrainian capital will be able to give their war-torn country a huge boost if they can qualify for the group stage of the competition.

Kyiv defeated Scottish side Rangers in the last round but now faces the difficult task of getting past RB Salzburg over two legs. Salzburg goes into this game after beating Twente 5-4 in their previous fixture in the competition.

The most recognizable player for Kyiv is Andriy Yarmolenko — formerly of West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund. Since Yarmolenko returned to Kyiv, he has scored nine goals with five assists in 25 games in all competitions.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Dynamo Kyiv against RB Salzburg match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The game will take place at the Motor Lublin in Lublin, Poland.

Subscription details

You can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free on connected TV devices via the CBS Sports app.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. The sports they show include the NFLand the Champions League

Free trials and discounts

Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. You can subscribe with plans for $5.99 monthly or $59.99 for the year.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Champions League will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Champions League on DAZN.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Champions League in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Stan Sport.

Projected starting XI for Dynamo Kyiv

Position

Player

GK

Georgi Bushchan

RB

Oleksandr Tymchyk

CB

Kristian Bilovar

CB

Taras Mykhavko

LB

Kostyantyn Vivcharenko

RM

Andriy Yarmolenko

CM

Oleksandr Pikhalyonok

CM

Olexander Andriyevski

CM

Mykola Shaparenko

LM

Vladyslav Kabaev

CF

Vladyslav Vanat

Projected starting XI for RB Salzburg

Position

Player

GK

Janis Blaswich

RB

Ignace Van der Brempt

CB

Kamil Piatkowski

CB

Samson Baidoo

LB

Aleksa Terzic

RM

Nicolas Capaldo

CM

Mamady Diambou

LM

Maurits Kjaergaard

RW

Adam Daghim

CF

Moussa Kounfolo Yeo

LW

Oscar Gloukh

