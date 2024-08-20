How to watch Lille vs. Slavia Prague in the Champions League: With and without cable
Lille defeated Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the last round to put them just one step away from making it to the group stage of the Champions League. In order to make it they must defeat Slavia Prague over two-legs in the playoff round. The Czech side defeated Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in their previous qualifying fixture.
The match will not be played at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy as that has been used this summer for the basketball and handball at the Olympics. Instead the game will be at Stade du Hainaut — the home of Valenciennes FC.
From a CONCACAF perspective, Canada's Jonathan David will be in action for Lille. The forward will be hoping to find the back of the net again as he did versus Fenerbahce and against Reims in Ligue 1 last weekend.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Lille against Slavia Prague match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The game will take place at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France.
Subscription details
For connected TV devices, you can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free via the CBS Sports app.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Paramount+
Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. The sports they show include the NFL and the Champions League.
Free trials and discounts
Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. You can subscribe with plans for $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the whole year.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Champions League will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Champions League on DAZN.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Champions League in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Stan Sport.
Projected starting XI for Lille
Position
Player
GK
Lucas Chevalier
RB
Tiago Santos
CB
Aissa Mandi
CB
Bafode Diakite
CB
Alexsandro
LB
Ismaily
RM
Remy Cabella
CM
Ngalayel Mukau
CM
Hakon Arnar Haraldsson
LM
Osame Sahraoui
CF
Jonathan David
Projected starting XI for Slavia Prague
Position
Player
GK
Antonin Kinsky
CB
David Zima
CB
Igoh Ogbu
CB
Jan Boril
RWB
David Doudera
CM
Filip Prebsl
CM
Oscar Dorley
LWB
Petr Sevcik
RW
Matej Jurasek
CF
Mojmir Chytil
LW
Vaclav Jurecka