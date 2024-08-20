Fansided

How to watch Lille vs. Slavia Prague in the Champions League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Lille versus Slavia Prague in the Champions League this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Fenerbahce v Lille FC - UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round: Second Leg
Fenerbahce v Lille FC - UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round: Second Leg / Ahmad Mora/GettyImages
Lille defeated Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the last round to put them just one step away from making it to the group stage of the Champions League. In order to make it they must defeat Slavia Prague over two-legs in the playoff round. The Czech side defeated Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in their previous qualifying fixture.

The match will not be played at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy as that has been used this summer for the basketball and handball at the Olympics. Instead the game will be at Stade du Hainaut — the home of Valenciennes FC.

From a CONCACAF perspective, Canada's Jonathan David will be in action for Lille. The forward will be hoping to find the back of the net again as he did versus Fenerbahce and against Reims in Ligue 1 last weekend.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Lille against Slavia Prague match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The game will take place at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France.

Subscription details

For connected TV devices, you can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free via the CBS Sports app.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. The sports they show include the NFL and the Champions League

Free trials and discounts

Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. You can subscribe with plans for $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the whole year.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Champions League will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Champions League on DAZN.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Champions League in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Stan Sport.

Projected starting XI for Lille

Position

Player

GK

Lucas Chevalier

RB

Tiago Santos

CB

Aissa Mandi

CB

Bafode Diakite

CB

Alexsandro

LB

Ismaily

RM

Remy Cabella

CM

Ngalayel Mukau

CM

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson

LM

Osame Sahraoui

CF

Jonathan David

Projected starting XI for Slavia Prague

Position

Player

GK

Antonin Kinsky

CB

David Zima

CB

Igoh Ogbu

CB

Jan Boril

RWB

David Doudera

CM

Filip Prebsl

CM

Oscar Dorley

LWB

Petr Sevcik

RW

Matej Jurasek

CF

Mojmir Chytil

LW

Vaclav Jurecka

