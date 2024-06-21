An ideal Cubs reliever target just became available out of nowhere
Among all of the issues this Chicago Cubs team has, none is bigger than the bullpen. Chicago's bullpen has been an issue all year long, and it has only performed worse as the season has progressed.
Chicago's 4.53 bullpen ERA is 25th in the majors, and they've blown more saves (16) than any other team in the National League. They need all the help they can possibly get, and the New York Yankees might've just done them a huge solid.
The Yankees announced before Friday's game that they have designated Victor Gonzalez for assignment, who the team acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That came seemingly out of nowhere, and Gonzalez could be a reliever that the Cubs pursue.
Cubs should do what they can to acquire recently DFA'd Yankees reliever
Gonzalez hasn't been nearly as good this season as he was in his three years with the Dodgers, but the southpaw does have a 3.86 ERA in 27 appearances and 23.1 innings of work. The lack of strikeouts (11) especially with an inflation of walks (13) is cause for concern, but he's been a reliable reliever against left-handed hitters in his entire career including this season.
Lefties are slashing .143/.273/.143 against Gonzalez this season, recording four hits (all singles) in 28 at-bats. Righties have given him more of an issue, but even then, they're hitting just .170 against him.
What makes this an even more appealing idea is Gonzalez ranks in the 92nd percentile in ground ball rate according to Baseball Savant. With Gold Glovers Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner operating as Chicago's middle infielders, there's a chance Gonzalez can thrive in Chicago.
The Cubs could use a better left-handed reliever than what they currently have to pitch against left-handed stars like Christian Yelich, Nolan Gorman, and Oneil Cruz who are all in the NL Central.
Gonzalez has a track record of success in the majors, and can be acquired for almost nothing. He can't be much worse than what the Cubs have had in their bullpen. It's a no-brainer.