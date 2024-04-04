Insider gasses up Tigers after hot start as more than just an early-season fluke
The Detroit Tigers might be more than just sneaky good. They might just actually be a good team.
By John Buhler
The Detroit Tigers are up to something, alright. After being truly forgettable for the better part of a decade, these Motor City Bengals may have turned the corner. It may only be a 4-0 start to the season, but the Tigers are the last undefeated team in baseball. Detroit fans know all and well how important a hot start is. The 1984 Tigers crushed it in April to cruise to their most recent title.
As you familiarize yourself with this cast of characters playing for A.J. Hinch in Detroit, you need to hear what MLB insider Jon Heyman had to say about this team. The New York Post baseball columnist hinted that this may not be a fluke. He tabbed Tarik Skubal as his favorite to win the AL Cy Young to start the season. He also recognizes young stars like Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene rounding into form.
Factor in what division Detroit plays in, and yes, the Tigers have a real shot at winning the AL Central. With the Minnesota Twins as the only other serious candidate to contend for it right now, why not Detroit? The Chicago White Sox are struggling, the Kansas City Royals are still rebuilding, and the Cleveland Guardians never get the payroll that the proud franchise so rightfully deserves. Go Detroit!
Here is Heyman's entire clip on MLB Network on how much he likes the Tigers' chances this season.
All it takes is one great season to get an underperforming franchise to finally turn the corner.
Detroit Tigers' hot start to 2024 MLB season may not be a fluke after all
From my perspective as a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan, this has happened twice in my fandom. The first coincided with my very earliest days as a little guy in the 1990s. Atlanta was dog water between 1982 and 1991. The Braves drafted well, added the right veteran pieces and most importantly, had the right manager in place. Bobby Cox did so much for this team, much like what Hinch is doing right now.
I also remember the current iteration of the Braves turning the corner in 2018. It was the genesis of the Alex Anthopoulos/Brian Snitker era we see today. And it is not just Atlanta who does this. We have seen the Baltimore Orioles turn the corner last year. The Toronto Blue Jays have been quite good recently. Heck, who saw the Arizona Diamondbacks winning the NL pennant last season anyway?
What we are seeing is a team like the Tigers creating its own luck. Luck intersects when timing meets preparation. It has been a painfully long time since this team has been relevant. They have a tremendously passionate fanbase, one that is dying for a winner. While the Tigers could fade at some point this season, they are certainly on the uptick as a franchise. We can no longer deny this as a fact.
Somebody has to win the AL Central, so why not see an ascending team like Detroit break through?