International transfer rumors: Rashford to PSG, Mbappe to Madrid, Benzema to stay
International transfer rumors: Marcus Rashford to PSG
Marcus Rashford's Manchester United future has been thrown into doubt after the player missed training following a night out in Belfast. These are not the situations that his manager Eric ten Hag needs to keep on dealing with. So it might be best for both the player and the club if they have a fresh start.
The I Paper has reported that, "Paris Saint-Germain are considering rekindling their interest in Marcus Rashford this summer, testing the struggling striker’s commitment to Manchester United."
PSG risk losing Kylian Mbappe this summer to Real Madrid, so Rashford would be a good replacement for the Frenchman. However, PSG have moved away from recruiting star names to developing thier own players, so signing Rashford would go against their new ethos.
Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe has come close to joining Real Madrid from PSG in the past. However, the player could finally make his move to the Spanish giants this summer.
When asked about Mbappe joining Real Madrid, the LaLiga president Javier Tebas told Goal, "I think high. It's a personal opinion. 26-year-old player... It will depend on Real Madrid, the president (Florentino Perez) and what he is willing to bet on. Real Madrid must think that the arrival of (Jude) Bellingham has made them already have a star, Vinicius (Junior) is another. If the player wants to go to Madrid... More than 50%."
Karim Benzema to stay at Al-Ittihad
Karim Benzema was linked with a move away from Al-Ittihad. However, it appears that he will not be following Jordan Henderson back to Europe as the Frenchman is set to stay with the Saudi Pro League club.
The Athletic revealed yesterday that, "Benzema will remain at Al Ittihad as the Saudi Pro League January transfer window deadline approaches."
