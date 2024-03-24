Iowa Women's March Madness Schedule: When does Caitlin Clark play next? (updated March 24)
The Iowa Hawkeyes had a dominant victory in the first round against Holy Cross. So when do they play next?
The No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes took down No. 16 seed Holy Cross in a decisive 91-65 blowout to move on to the second round in the tournament.
Star guard Caitlin Clark recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 assists... And one scolding from her father.
The Hawkeyes had no issues in round one.
Who do the Hawkeyes take on next in March Madness?
Next up for Iowa is the No. 8 seed West Virginia Mountaineers with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
West Virginia defeated the No. 9 seed Princeton Tiers 63-53 to move on to facing the Hawkeyes.
West Virginia went 25-7 in the regular season. After the Mountaineers found out on Selection Sunday they could possibly face Iowa in the early round games, coach Mark Kellogg told the team and its followers, "Let's win one and then send Caitlin Clark packing."
After that quote went viral over social media, Kellogg was asked about his comments towards Clark before the game against Princeton.
"I'm not a [trash-talker]. ... I wasn't out to get Caitlin Clark. It's not Mark Kellogg versus Caitlin Clark," said Kellogg. "With our seed is honestly where it started. That wasn't really the seed maybe that some people in the room were expecting, not even from me necessarily. So it turned into, 'OK, well, let's get past that. Now let's talk about Princeton.' Then, of course, everybody in the room knows Caitlin Clark."
The battle between the two will be in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET, and it will be live broadcasted on ESPN. Fans can stream it on Fubo.tv.
Who could they face in the Sweet 16?
The potential matchup that the Hawkeyes could face in the Sweet 16 is the No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes, who would be coming off a statement win against No. 4 Kansas State.
But before Clark and Iowa look ahead too far, they need to focus on taking down Kellogg and the Mountaineers in Clark's last game in Iowa City.