Is latest Gerrit Cole injury update worse than expected for Yankees?
The New York Yankees officially placed ace Gerrit Cole on the 60-day injured list. Should fans be worried?
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees are entering a pivotal offseason. The fanbase let the team hear about their disappointment in missing out on the playoffs last season. The Yankees responded by adding Juan Soto, Marcus Stroman, and Alex Verdugo in the offseason. While the expectations were high, the Yankees were dealt some significant injury news.
During spring training, ace and 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole dealt with right elbow issues, which was later diagnosed as nerve inflammation and edema. Cole avoided surgery as a result, and is aiming to return this season.
On Opening Day Thursday, Yankees fans were given quite the scare that Cole was officially placed on the 60-day injured list.
Yankees place Gerrit Cole on 60-day injured list: Should fans be worried?
There is no need to panic, Yankees fans. This is just a regular move the Yankees have to make ahead of the season to ensure there is a roster spot available.
As Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media points out, the earliest that Cole could return for the Yankees is in late May. But Goodman points out that the Yankees won't rush their ace back from the injury.
For the Yankees, they have high expectations heading into the season. They barely finished above .500 last year, which they called a "disaster." Not having Cole for the first one-to-two months will obviously sting for the team, considering he is one of the team's best players overall. Not to mention, there are question marks surrounding fellow starters Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon, both of whom dealt with injuries last season. But, the expectation is that Cole will return this season.
Last season, Cole recorded a 2.63 ERA, a 0.981 WHIP, a 15-4 win-loss record, 222 strikeouts, and 48 walks in 209.0 innings (33 starts).
The Yankees open up the 2024 season on Thursday in Houston, as they take on the rival Astros. Cortes will get the starting nod for the Yankees.