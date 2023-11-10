Is Quinn Ewers playing this week? Latest Longhorns injury update vs. TCU
As Texas prepares to face off against TCU, the status of injured quarterback Quinn Ewers is coming into focus.
According to Inside Texas, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has said that Quinn Ewers will start against TCU. This comes after the quarterback has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.
The player left the Houston game midway through. In his absence, Maalik Murphy was a fine backup QB who played well.
Murphy did struggle for parts of the Kansas State game but considering he was a backup QB, his output was fine. he played well enough to get some transfer consideration from national pundits. The Longhorns had a good chance of beating the Horned Frogs even with Ewers out. Now with the QB back, it's hard to see any world where the Longhorns lose.
With Quinn Ewers back, do the Longhorns stand any chance of losing to TCU?
To be quite honest, the Longhorns would have been favored to win this game even if Ewers wasn't playing. Yes, TCU is currently fighting their way to a bowl game while Texas is looking to get their first playoff appearance.
The Horned Frogs have some of the same talent that led them to the title game last season but they are missing a lot of the offensive end. Even without Ewers, the talented Longhorns offense is good enough to outmatch the Frogs.
The Longhorns would probably not need Ewers to get to win out the rest of the season with the lackluster schedule they have. The team will probably need the star to play against Oklahoma State if they want to beat them and have a good chance of making the college football playoff.
Still, this is a really good sign for the Longhorns college football playoff hopes. If Ewers is able to play like himself for the next couple of games and the Longhorns win out, then it would be hard to see the team not make the playoff. They would certainly have a very interesting case if Ewers returns to his pre-injury ways and leads the Longhorns to a Big 12 championship.