Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Mavs
The Golden State Warriors travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Wednesday night, but will they have superstar point Stephen Curry available for the high-stakes match?
By Lior Lampert
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will meet Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center in a game with potentially monumental NBA Play-In Tournament implications.
Separated by 2.5 games in the Western Conference standings, the Warriors must defeat the Mavs if they want to climb into the top half of the Play-In bracket. But will Golden State have superstar point guard Stephen Curry, who is on the NBA’s official injury report ahead of the contest in Dallas, at their disposal?
Will Warriors Stephen Curry play against the Mavs tonight?
Curry is out for the critical matchup against the Mavericks due to a right ankle sprain he suffered against the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 7, with the game against Dallas marking his third consecutive absence. Veteran point guard Chris Paul will continue starting in his place.
However, he should join the team for practice in Los Angeles on Friday, per an official statement from the team.
Golden State will be without their franchise icon for at least one more game, but he should be back sooner than later. Recent reports suggest he is trending in a positive direction and nearing a return to the court following his latest re-evaluation. The Warriors are 1-4 in the five games Curry has missed this season, highlighting his importance to the team.
Averaging 26.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc on 12.1 attempts per game (and leading the league in made threes), Curry has looked like his usual All-NBA self when on the floor this season – operating as the driving force for a Warriors team that has looked lost without him.
Sitting at 34-30 and in 10th place in the West, Golden State trails the sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns by 3.5 games for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the conference, but time is running out to close the gap with less than 20 games remaining in the regular season.