Stephen Curry injury update: Re-evaluation of ankle injury sets new return timeline
Stephen Curry's most recent evaluation bodes well for the Golden State Warriors and his impending return, painting a clearer picture of his injury timeline.
By Lior Lampert
After Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls last week, he missed the team’s next two games against the San Antonio Spurs and was listed as out relatively quickly, which raised questions about the severity of the injury and how much time it could cost him.
It’s usually not an encouraging sign when a player gets ruled out for multiple games shortly after getting hurt. But the Warriors public relations team has since taken matters into their own hands to alleviate the matter and inform the masses that Curry’s ankle issue shouldn’t keep him out much longer.
Warriors give encouraging Stephen Curry injury update
Curry was re-evaluated on Tuesday and is “making good progress,” per an official statement from Golden State’s PR account on X (formerly known as Twitter). “He has been cleared to resume on-court workouts in the Bay Area and is expected to join the team for practice in Los Angeles on Friday,” per the announcement by the team.
However, the Dubs travel to Dallas to meet the Mavericks on Wednesday – so the update suggests Curry will not be available for that contest. Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed as much, telling reporters he doesn’t expect the two-time MVP-winning point guard to play.
But barring any setbacks in practice on Friday, Curry could have a chance to return on Saturday night, when Golden State faces the Los Angeles Lakers, which is a massive development for the Warriors in a game with potential Play-In implications.
In 59 games this season, Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc and leading the NBA in made threes.
Surprisingly, the Warriors have fared well without Curry this season, winning four of the five games he’s sat. However, their hopes of making noise in the playoffs are all but gone without him, so Golden State fans should be relieved to hear the injury isn’t as concerning as initially feared.
With a 34-30 and sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, Curry’s positive health outlook maintains Golden State’s outside shot at sneaking into the top six of the West and securing a guaranteed playoff spot, trailing the sixth-place Phoenix Suns by 3.5 games.