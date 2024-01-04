J.J. McCarthy NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams who should bank on Michigan QB's potential
While he could return to school for his senior season, J.J. McCarthy is probably ready to turn pro.
By John Buhler
1. Las Vegas Raiders will take a quarterback, so why not J.J. McCarthy?
To me, the Atlanta Falcons, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings will all take one of the three quarterbacks in the QB3 to QB6 range before the No. 17 overall pick. We are looking at the same four guys in Jayden Daniels out of LSU, McCarthy out of Michigan, Bo Nix out of Oregon and Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. Of the teams mentioned for McCarthy, I like Las Vegas the best.
What this season has shown me is McCarthy is somewhat comfortable wearing the black hat, which could make him a Raiders legend if he were to be drafted by the Silver and Black. They are going to be drafting a quarterback in the first round. While it remains to be seen if interim head coach Antonio Pierce will get the tag removed, the allure of Jim Harbaugh coming back to the Raiders is appealing.
Keep in mind that Harbaugh got his start into coaching on Bill Callahan's staff in 2002 right after retiring from playing. He served as the Raiders' quarterbacks coach for two years before taking over the FCS San Diego Toreros. Assuming Mark Davis can convince Don Yee's newest client to come back to the NFL, I would venture to guess that Harbaugh will be wanting to bring McCarthy with him.
Harbaugh coaching McCarthy in the NFL on the Raiders would have everyone's undivided attention.