J.J. McCarthy NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams who should bank on Michigan QB's potential
While he could return to school for his senior season, J.J. McCarthy is probably ready to turn pro.
By John Buhler
2. Atlanta Falcons have to do something to stop being an embarrassment
At this point in time, just give me one of the four quarterbacks in the QB3 to QB6 range likely entering the 2024 NFL Draft, please. I cannot take it anymore. No, my Atlanta Falcons are not going to be bad enough to merit being in any real discussions to draft either Caleb Williams out of USC or Drake Maye out of North Carolina. I want Jayden Daniels out of LSU the most, but I would be good with McCarthy.
His cool demeanor fits in perfectly to how this team is constructed. McCarthy is comfortable leaning on the ground game and letting his defense back him up. Atlanta has far better special teams than Michigan, so that is a plus. With head coach Arthur Smith likely on the way out, would it shock you if owner Arthur Blank tried to hire Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan this offseason? That'd be weird...
Regardless, I think McCarthy could have a ton of success playing in Atlanta. He would go to a team that needs a quarterback and head-coaching upgrade more than anything. If Smith is gone, or has a come to Jesus of sorts, Atlanta could be playing in the NFC Playoffs for the first time since 2017 with McCarthy at the helm of the position. One way or another, Atlanta is drafting a franchise quarterback.
Atlanta may covet Daniels the most, but McCarthy may be the guy over a Bo Nix or a Michael Penix Jr.