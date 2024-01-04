J.J. McCarthy NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams who should bank on Michigan QB's potential
While he could return to school for his senior season, J.J. McCarthy is probably ready to turn pro.
By John Buhler
3. Minnesota Vikings have no excuses not to get the quarterback right
The Minnesota Vikings saw first-hand what happens when your aging franchise quarterback goes down with a devastating injury. Kirk Cousins being down for the count resulted in Kevin O'Connell's team rolling with some combination of Jaren Hall, Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens, all of which to mostly no avail. Likely picking in the very early teens, the Vikings need to draft their next quarterback.
As long as O'Connell is in the Twin Cities, the Vikings will have a fun offense that can put up a ton of points. He already has two young, star wide receivers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The question is what quarterback the Vikings should take somewhere around No. 12 this spring. Although I may want a guy slightly better than McCarthy with that selection, he should do very well with them.
McCarthy grew up in Chicagoland and played his college ball at Michigan. Thus, he is well-equipped to thrive playing in a harsh midwestern climate. Even though the Vikings play inside, I really like McCarthy's chances to give a team like the Vikings great confidence to go out and win anyway when they have to play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field or the Green Bay Packers over at Lambeau Field.
Barring injury, McCarthy will thrive in Minnesota because this place guarantees him a very high floor.