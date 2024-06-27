Ja Morant’s reaction to Grizzlies drafting Zach Edey is comedy gold
The Memphis Grizzlies entered the NBA Draft with one clear need. At one point during the draft, it appeared as if they were going to trade up to No. 6 overall to fill that need by selecting UConn's Donovan Clingan. Instead, Memphis stayed at No. 9 to select Zach Edey out of Purdue.
The Grizzlies needed a center in the worst way. While Jaren Jackson Jr. is a great rim protector, his inability to rebound at an efficient clip was something that the Grizzlies were going to have to address. Jackson averaged just 5.5 rebounds per game this past season despite playing most of his 32.2 minutes per game at the center position.
While Edey won't be nearly as dominant offensively at the NBA level as he was in college, his 7-foot-4 height will certainly come in handy for everyone in many different ways.
By looking at Ja Morant's initial reaction on his Instagram story, it's safe to say he's excited to play with Edey.
Ja Morant uses perfect clip to share excitement for playing with Zach Edey
The 6-foot-2 Morant used a clip from Rush Hour 3 to share his excitement for playing with Edey. He is going to have to look up to Edey like that whenever the two converse. It'll be quite the sight.
Center was a big position of need for Memphis with Steven Adams departing via trade. If Memphis wasn't going to get Clingan, Edey was the best realistic target for them to land, and they did just that.
The pick-and-roll game featuring Edey and his monster screens and Morant's explosiveness should be incredibly fun to watch.
Morant only played in nine games this past season, but should be fully healthy this season and ready to remind the league just how dominant of a player he is. Having this behemoth of a man alongside him should only help elevate his game, and Edey should flourish with Memphis' strong supporting cast.