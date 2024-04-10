How to watch Jackson Holliday's MLB debut for free
MLB actually did something right for once, making Jackson Holliday's MLB debut watchable for free.
It might be ten games later than they should've done it, but the Baltimore Orioles have promoted their top prospect, Jackson Holliday, to the majors. There was little reason for him to begin the year in the minors, to begin with, and now they've righted that wrong.
Holliday is expected to slot in as Baltimore's regular second baseman and create one of the most dynamic middle infields in the league with Gunnar Henderson manning shortstop. The Orioles already have arguably the most watchable team in the league, and have added a 20-year-old star to the mix.
Holliday is expected to be in the starting lineup on Wednesday as he makes his MLB debut at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. What makes this even more exciting, is fans can watch it for free.
How to watch Jackson Holliday's MLB debut
Holliday's MLB debut can be seen on MLB.tv for free! Yes, normally payment would have to be made to watch a game on MLB.tv, but Wednesday's game between the Orioles and Red Sox is its "free game of the day" allowing anyone to watch it. This is a remarkable development.
Remember the Spring Training matchup everyone was head over heels for with Holliday set to face off against fellow No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes? That game was not televised, somehow. This time, MLB actually did something right to market the game's young stars and is allowing everyone out of market to watch Holliday for free.
For fans of the Orioles (and Red Sox), watching the game on cable is unfortunately going to be the way to go due to MLB's blackout restrictions.
What time is Jackson Holliday's MLB debut?
First pitch for Red Sox-Orioles is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST. Holliday is scheduled to hit ninth, so it might be a little while before he makes his first trip to the plate.
Holliday and the Orioles are set to face right-hander Kutter Crawford who has allowed just one run in his first two starts of the season. It'll be a fun test for this dynamic Orioles lineup and the young phenom.