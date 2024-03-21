James Harden forgets what team he's on, tries to block Kawhi Leonard 3-pointer
James Harden seemed to forget which team he was on in Wednesday's game, and he even went as far as trying to block his own teammate Kawhi Leonard's 3-point shot.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Clippers took on the struggling Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at the Moda Center.
To nobody's surprise, Los Angeles emerged victorious, winning by a final score of 116-103 and improving to 43-25 on the season.
However, something interesting took place in the third quarter with the Clippers ahead 81-60.
Harden brought the ball up the court for the Clippers and quickly dished it to his teammate, Kawhi Leonard. Leonard proceeded to make a 3point attempt.
Leonard missed, but might have made the shot if not for James Harden seemingly trying to contest it.
Footage of the moment shows Harden actually trying to block his own teammate's three-point shot.
James Harden makes crucial mistake, contests Leonard's three-pointer
Fortunately, everything ended up working out. Harden realized his mistake, grabbed the rebound and dished the ball to Amir Coffey, who made a 3-point attempt of his own and drained the shot.
But it seemed that for a minute, Harden actually forgot what team he was a part of and tried to block his own teammate's shot, which briefly cost the Clippers three points.
This certainly isn't something you see every day. In truth, it was a simple lapse by Harden. After the shot was missed, Leonard threw has hands up and disbelief, clearly frustrated with Harden for his mistake.
But it could have been a lot worse in the end, and the Clippers were fortunate that Coffey had a wide-open look and took the shot, sinking it with ease. Harden is also fortunate that he was able to fix his mistake quickly and pick up an assist when he passed to Coffey.
Leonard ended up scoring 24 points, with Harden putting up 19 of his own and dishing out 14 assists. Paul George led the way with 27 points as the Clippers took down the Blazers.
Harden's defense for trying to block the shot was interesting for sure, as he claimed he was trying to lighten the mood and get them out of a fog they had been in lately.
Whether or not that was the true reason behind it is unknown. But had the shot from Leonard fallen, it might have created some laughs from Harden, Leonard, and the rest of the Clippers.
Alas, the shot did not fall.