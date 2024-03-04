Jason Kelce announces retirement with his legacy of dedication and passion secure
Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce has officially announced his retirement, leaving behind a legacy that will last a lifetime.
By Lior Lampert
After 13 seasons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has officially decided to hang up his cleats and announce his retirement, per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Eagles Jason Kelce announces retirement
Visibly distraught and emotional, Kelce couldn’t contain his emotions as he sat down at the podium of the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex for his press conference to address the media and confirm his decision, which is emblematic of the player and person he’s become known for being both on and off the field.
While Kelce is leaving the NFL behind him, his legacy of dedication and fun is secure and will last a lifetime, especially in Philadelphia. He has given everything he has to Philly and devoted his entire career to excellence while carrying the weight of a city on his back.
Kelce will assuredly be taking his talents to Canton, Ohio in due time as a future Hall of Famer for his illustrious 13-year career, which includes this epic speech he gave at the Eagles championship parade following their 2017 Super Bowl victory:
You can hear the raw emotion in Kelce’s voice when he understands the magnitude of the moment, as seen by his retirement press conference and his parade speech. However, you can also see the vibrant, energetic, and light-hearted side he has to him when he addresses the city of Philadelphia in a Mummer’s suit.
Despite the decision to call it a career, Kelce still played at an elite level during his age-36 season, logging an 80.7 PFF grade and earning All-Pro honors in 2023.
Reports surfaced that Kelce informed his teammates of his plans to retire this offseason following the Eagles being eliminated from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with today’s press conference now making it official.
A seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, and Super Bowl Champion, Kelce’s decorated career will be remembered just as much for his contributions outside of football as they are for his success on the gridiron.