Jaylen Brown kicks Warriors while they're down with savage trolling
Do it again. Jaylen Brown dares you.
From the moment the ball was tipped in Sunday's marquee matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, the Celtics were in complete control. The Warriors entered the day playing some of their best basketball of the season, but they proved to be no match for Boston as the Celtics dominated from start to finish, winning the game by 52 points.
The tone was set from the onset when Steve Kerr and the Warriors made the mind-boggling decision to leave Jaylen Brown, one of the league's best shooting guards, wide open on the perimeter. It's safe to say that their bold strategy did not work out in their favor, as Brown torched the Warriors for 19 first-quarter points and five three-pointers. He wound up scoring 29 points on the day in just 22 minutes of action.
Brown scoring a ton is nothing new, as the 27-year-old three-time All-Star is averaging 22.3 points per game on the season. His shooting has been down this year as he entered Sunday's game shooting just 34.8% from three-point range, but that doesn't mean you just leave him wide open like the Warriors did when he was in the game.
Jaylen Brown makes sure to rub success in Warriors faces after embarrassing Steve Kerr's plan on a national stage
After the game when asked about Golden State's daring strategy of leaving Brown open, Kerr said his team had to try different things and pick their matchups. Sure, loosening up a bit on Brown because you're worried about Jayson Tatum makes sense, but how in the world is leaving an All-Star wide open on the perimeter a good strategy?
Brown replied to Kerr's quotes saying that more teams should take this strategy. I mean, why not, right? Of course, Brown will want to be left wide open on the perimeter so he can take practice jump shots all game. If that does happen, chances are that three-point percentage will rise very quickly. Brown of course knows that most other teams won't even dare to attempt this strategy.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made sure to thank Kerr and the Warriors for deploying the strategy that they did, as Brown being left unattended at the perimeter makes everyone's job easier for the team wearing green.
Brown appeared to take offense to the Warriors leaving him wide open, and again, who can blame him? This is an All-Star who was treated as if he was Ben Simmons on the perimeter.
At least now teams know what not to do when playing the Celtics. If you leave Jaylen Brown wide open, chances are you're in for a long night.