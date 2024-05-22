Jazz reportedly turned down chance to trade for Dejounte Murray at the trade deadline
By Curt Bishop
The Utah Jazz had a season to forget this year.
Despite having Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Lauri Markkanen on their roster, the team endured a 31-51 season and missed the playoffs, finishing 12th in the Western Conference.
However, their fortunes could have potentially been changed by one single trade. At the deadline, the Jazz were having talks with the Atlanta Hawks about a potential trade involving Dejounte Murray.
The Jazz ultimately passed on that deal, but Jazz insider Ben Anderson recently revealed what a trade for Murray would have cost Utah, and it appears that Atlanta wanted rookie Keyonte George in exchange. Utah declined this offer.
Jazz, Hawks discussed Dejounte Murray deal
George struggled to develop a bit with all of the veterans on the roster and was learning the point guard position on the fly. He is a player that the Jazz are high on and want to develop in the future.
However, adding Murray would have given them a chance to compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference as opposed to finishing so low in the standings.
At the moment, it appears that the Jazz intend to properly develop George and have him become a centerpiece on their roster for the future, which could help them get back into contention in a few years.
The Jazz are currently rebuilding and attempting to strengthen from within. George will be a key piece for the future if the Jazz plan to contend again.
Still, a move for Murray wouldn't have hurt them, and it could have given them a chance to at least contend for a playoff spot this year. Fortunately, they do have plenty of solid pieces on the roster to build around, with George being a key piece of the puzzle.
We'll see what happens with the Jazz this coming offseason.