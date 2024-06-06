Jed Hoyer gives perfect outline of what Cubs need, and it's Pete Alonso
The Chicago Cubs have found themselves as a middle of the pack team in the MLB this year. Baseball Reference currently gives the Cubs a 56 percent chance to make the postseason, likely to be by way of the Wild Card.
The National League has been horrid this year and the Cubs still have just a 56 percent chance to make the postseason. They need help, very badly, in their lineup and at the back end of their pitching staff. With these holes in their team, the Cubs president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer recently discussed what Chicago needs at the trade deadline and his description sounds eerily similar to one player.
Jed Hoyer discusses Cubs needs and it sounds exactly like Pete Alonso
“You need to be able to homer at the right times,” said Hoyer. “And you need to be able to score in bunches. That’s something we haven’t done, especially early. … You got to put pressure on the opposing manager. You got to get into the bad part of the bullpen. We haven’t done a good enough job.”
So Jed Hoyer wants somebody that can homer? That can homer early and change the game with power in their bat?
That problem can be solved with Pete Alonso and Pete Alonso alone. Alonso has homered 14 times this year, while he homered 46 times last year and 40 times the year before. He's one of the biggest power threats in the game of baseball. If hitting homers was an art, Pete Alonso would be one of the game's best artists.
This season, the Mets sound more likely than ever to trade Alonso. They're bound to enter a full on fire sale, moving as many pieces of their major league roster as they possibly can in order to fully begin their rebuild. In the past few seasons, they've sat in the middle, but that shouldn't be their plan this year.
With that being the case in New York, the Cubs need to pounce on this opportunity. Pete Alonso would fit well with the Cubs lineup. He would provide the power threat that Jed Hoyer desperately wants for his team. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Cubs aggressively pursuing Alonso in the next few weeks.