Mets sound more likely to trade Pete Alonso now than ever before
The New York Mets are an absolute disaster at this point. They have no direction, no flow as a team and no consistency as a roster. This is the result of having multiple owners and farm system directors over the last decade, all of which had a different way to build an MLB team.
Now, the current ownership is left to pick up the pieces and they've tried to put them back together, desperately, the last few seasons. But it seems time to throw away these pieces and completely rebuild the roster from the ground up, meaning trading away the bulk of the roster, including their slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso.
For the first time in his career, the Mets seem ready to move on from Alonso and it just makes sens that they do so.
Mets seem more ready now than ever to shop 1B Pete Alonso
Bob Nightengale of USA Today made a great point in terms of Pete Alonso's likelihood to be traded this year.
"The Mets would be wise to trade Alonso, considering that if Alonso departs as a free agent, they would receive only a fourth-round draft pick as compensation since they're over the highest luxury tax threshold," Nightengale wrote in his latest 'Around the Basepaths'.
New York is in absolutely no position to win and with the state of their payroll, they probably shouldn't even consider resigning Pete Alonso at the end of the year either.
So what's the best option left?
Trade away the slugger and get a few top prospects in return for him.
Alonso, 29, is slashing .239/.315/.477, good for an OPS+ of 130 on the campaign. His power is truly game changing, led by his 13 bombs on the year. He's clubbed 40 home runs in back to back seasons with the potential to do it again this year.
Plenty of contending teams could use a middle of the lineup bat like Alonso's. The Seattle Mariners, a team that needs offensive help more than anybody, have shown the willingness to trade away top prospects to get what they want (See Luis Castillo trade a few years back). They would be a dream trade partner for the Mets in this situation and I could imagine the Mariners would offer a lot to acquire such a huge bat.
Either way, it makes sense for the Mets to move him. They seem more ready to do it now than ever before.