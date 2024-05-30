A Mariners-Mets trade to help New York start planning for 2025
The New York Mets have completely entered a tailspin, capped off by the recent public catastrophe put together by reliever Jorge Lopez.
As a whole, the organization is in a shambles. They desperately need a rebuild. Not the type of rebuild that takes a season, but a complete roster reshaping. They need to bite the bullet, trade away their expiring pieces and begin embracing the fact that they're not built to win just yet.
One of the pieces that could go in this fire sale is their slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso. Alonso has long been involved in trade rumors, but now, the Mets could seriously look to move him. And there isn't a more eager suitor for offensive help than the Seattle Mariners.
A Mariners-Mets trade that sends both teams in the direction they need to go
The Mariners have a pitching staff that's capable of taking them to a World Series. But they have a lineup that belongs at the bottom of the entire league.
Pete Alonso would be a huge upgrade over a designated hitter that's hitting below .200 with only five home runs. Alonso wouldn't be crazy expensive to acquire either, as it's obvious that the Mets should trade him and his contract is up at the end of the season.
The Mariners need offense and they need to win. This trade proposal pushes them in the right direction, with the Mets eating a chunk of Alonso's contract by sending cash to Seattle as well.
The Mets need a rebuild and money isn't an issue. This trade proposal pushes them in the right direction, adding two prospects in exchange for a player that'll hit the open market in a few months.
Ben Williamson is seen as a "glove first" third baseman but has gotten off to a great offensive start in 2024. He's a solid prospect with good potential, making him a useful piece in the Mets system.
Troy Taylor is a rather dominant reliever near the bottom of the Mariners top 30 prospects. His strikeout rate is incredible, and he has the makings of a true MLB closer in the next few seasons. With improved control, he could be a very valuable bullpen piece very soon.
But the Mariners need Pete Alonso. He would immediately slot in the middle of the lineup and provide them with the power threat they desperately need. Alonso wouldn't be the only bat they acquire, but he would be a huge step in the right direction towards making the playoffs and pushing towards October for Seattle.