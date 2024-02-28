Jets fully commit to offensive line rebuild with latest cut
The New York Jets have released a veteran guard to preserve cap space and revamp the offensive line this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
In 2023, New York Jets quarterbacks took 3.8 sacks per game, tied for 28th in the NFL. The offensive line was a massive cause for concern last season, and keeping Aaron Rodgers upright in his age-41 campaign as he returns from a torn Achilles will be critical to their success in 2024.
With roughly $22 million in cap space, the Jets have a below-league-average salary situation, meaning it will be hard to upgrade the roster (and specifically the offensive line) without shedding money from their payroll.
To do so, the Jets released veteran guard Laken Tomlinson, according to ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler. The decision to part ways with Tomlinson saves the Jets $8.1 million in cap space, per Fowler.
Jets cut Laken Tomlinson, preserving cap space
Tomlinson has been remarkably durable throughout his nine-year NFL career since being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, starting 114 consecutive games, with his lone absence occurring in 2017.
Between his stints with the Lions and Jets, Tomlinson spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2021. He signed a three-year, $40 million contract with New York in 2022, making him one of the highest-paid interior offensive linemen in the league.
Unfortunately, for Tomlinson and the Jets, the former failed to live up to the expectations that came with the lucrative salary, recording a 55.0 PFF grade last season, which ranked 53rd among all guards. Tomlinson also allowed seven sacks (tied for fourth-most among guards) and 51 total pressures (second-most among guards).
In addition to Tomlinson, Gang Green may not bring back tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown this offseason, who are both pending free agents.
Moreover, 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker’s status for the start of next season remains in question after he tore his Achilles in Week 5 against the Broncos.
Considering three offensive linemen are on their way out of town and another is recovering from a serious injury, the Jets could be looking at an offensive line overhaul featuring four different starters alongside starting center Joe Tippman.