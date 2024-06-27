Jimmy Butler pours cold water on trade rumors, but Heat are still in trouble
The Miami Heat are ready for another serious run at a title with their core led by shooting guard Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo. Both players were in the heat of contract extension talk this offseason. Adebayo received his extension while Butler hasn’t. There might have been concerns about Butler not being on the roster for the 2024-25 NBA season and demanding a trade to a team that will give him the max extension he wants, but that talk has subsided.
Butler made it clear that he will be back for Miami this upcoming season. He is also made clear, however, that he will be playing for a much more luxurious contract no matter where he decides to go. Butler is on a player option this next season. This season is a wake-up call for the Heat and potentially the last chance for them to get a championship with the star guard or risk losing him.
Is this the last chance for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat have been a title contender due to the stellar coaching experience of head coach Eric Spoelstra, the high-level roster that the team possesses and the previous playoff and championship success. Under the leadership of Butler, the Heat has gone to the NBA finals twice and the Eastern Conference Finals three times. There have been plenty of chances for Miami to capitalize under the stellar playmaking of Butler. Instead, there are always excuses as to why the Heat fall short. Injuries and a lack of small-ball playmakers are a big contributor to those failures.
The Heat went to the NBA Finals in 2023 as an overachieving No. 8 seed thanks to Butlers’ push. Butler averaged 26.9 points in 22 games played that postseason. This past season, Butler suffered an injury and missed the postseason. As a result, the Heat lost to the number one seed team in the Boston Celtics as the number seed eight in five games. Miami has only finshised above a number five seed once in the five years with Butler on the team.
Butler is playing for a championship and individual success
It is well known throughout the league, that Butler is one of the most dedicated and hard-working players physically and mentally. He is a player who devoted his energy to basketball. Ultimately, Butler wants to win, but that is not stopping him from getting paid as well.
When the 2024-25 NBA season starts, Butler will be 35 years old. Butler is coming off his most underwhelming season with Miami statistically but is still elite. Butler averaged 20.8 points per game with a 49.9 field-goal percentage and shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Butler has become the heart and soul of the Heat as he become the primary playmaker in every aspect of the game. He has had to overwork himself just to help his team win. Butler is placing an expensive price tag on himself and betting on himself because he has constantly done this with Miami. He is also going to likely be on the last max contract of his potential Hall of Fame career.