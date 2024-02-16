4 QBs of the future Raiders can't afford to pass up after Jimmy Garoppolo suspension
The Raiders will attempt to find a new starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo's suspension
3) The Raiders can't afford to pass on trading for Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears have a dilemma many teams would salivate over. They have to choose between either selecting a generational quarterback prospect with the first-overall pick, or trading the pick for a historic haul and continuing to build around talented quarterback Justin Fields. While there is a slight chance the Bears stick with Fields, it's more than likely that they'll stick with the first pick and take Caleb Williams, placing Justin Fields on the trade block in the process.
Fields' third NFL season was his best as he completed 61.4% of his passes for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions. Fields continued to show off his ability as a rusher, rushing for 657 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.
While he remains unproven as a passer, the potential is there. He threw the ball better this past season than he ever has, and with a superstar like Davante Adams to throw to in Vegas, Fields might take another step as a passer. Taking improvements as a passer combined with his ability on the ground might give the Raiders a future star. It's been up-and-down so far, but FIelds is only 24 years old and has a ton of room to grow.
What makes this even easier is it won't cost an arm and a leg to trade for Fields. The Raiders in all likelihood won't have to give up their first-round pick to select Fields, and can instead use that for another need, perhaps an offensive lineman.
Fields might not give them a better chance than Kirk to win right now, but if he continues to improve, his ceiling could easily be higher. The goal after all is to win Super Bowls, right?