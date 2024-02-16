4 QBs of the future Raiders can't afford to pass up after Jimmy Garoppolo suspension
The Raiders will attempt to find a new starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo's suspension
2) The Raiders can't afford to pass on the opportunity to trade up for Jayden Daniels
The dream when it comes to quarterbacks in this draft would be to select one of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. While there might be a slight chance that the Bears or Commanders would consider trading down, it's more than likely that they'll do so, especially with the Raiders who hold the 13th pick in the NFL Draft.
While it's unlikely that the third-best quarterback in this draft, Jayden Daniels, will fall to 13, the Raiders can and should consider trading up to select him somewhere in the top 10. Like Fields, Daniels can do damage as a dual threat at the quarterback position.
Daniels just wrapped up his second season at LSU which ended in him winning the Heisman Trophy. The 23-year-old completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions in 12 games. Throwing to Malik Nabers obviously helped, but what makes Daniels truly special is his ability to impact the game on the ground as well.
Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards this past season, averaging 8.4 yards per carry and tacking on ten touchdowns on the ground. His explosiveness on the ground makes him impossible to guard when he's connecting with his throws. When talking about ceiling, Daniels' is certainly high, and a quarterback on a rookie contract is really hard to pass on.