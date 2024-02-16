4 QBs of the future Raiders can't afford to pass up after Jimmy Garoppolo suspension
The Raiders will attempt to find a new starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo's suspension
1) The Raiders can't afford to pass on the opportunity to draft J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy is arguably the most polarizing draft prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Jim Harbaugh called him the greatest quarterback in Michigan history, yet where he gets selected in the draft is pretty unclear.
McCarthy simply wasn't asked to do much in Michigan's run-heavy offense. Even in the National Title Game, McCarthy threw just 18 passes and Michigan won by three scores. While he wasn't asked to do much, he still put up quality numbers under center in his three years there. This past season he completed 72.3% of his passes for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to four interceptions.
McCarthy having less responsibility makes him a bit more of a risk, but when he receives praise like that from a great offensive mind like Harbaugh, that means something. When he was asked to make throws, he came through more often than not.
There's a very good chance that McCarthy falls to the 13th pick and by selecting him with that pick, the Raiders would be able to preserve the assets that they have as they attempt to build a more well-rounded team in 2024. With needs all over the field, saving money and draft capital by sticking at 13 and taking McCarthy might be the best move for Las Vegas to make.