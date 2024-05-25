Josh Allen reveals why rookie Keon Coleman is perfect fit for Bills offense
Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane entered April’s draft with the 28th overall selection. He opted to trade down not once but twice. The Kansas City Chiefs opted for Texas speedster Xavier Worthy. Beane then gave the Carolina Panthers the No. 32 choice and grabbed South Carolina’s Xavier Legette.
So here were the Beane and Bills with the first pick on the second night of the NFL Draft. There were no more Xaviers, so the club selected Florida State’s Keon Coleman.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared the former Seminole to Atlanta’s Drake London. Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen had some thoughts as well.
On NFL Network’s The Insiders on Thursday, the six-year signal-caller had this to say about Coleman.
“I think his play style (is) what we needed in our offense," said Allen, h/t NFL.com. "Talking with our offensive coordinator (Joe Brady), our quarterbacks coach (Ronald Curry), (general manager) Brandon Beane and, obviously, coach (Sean) McDermott, a guy that’s a big-bodied guy and can go win one a back-shoulder fade and not afraid to be a physical wide receiver."
Allen continued to talk about Coleman, saying that with the players on offense currently, Coleman provides their offense with a chance to succeed this upcoming season.
“I think you pair him with some of the guys we have in our room right now, I think Mack Hollins has been such a great addition so far to that room with his mentality, his mindset is infectious to others. Curtis Samuel, he’s been showing up every single day ready to work…You start pairing those guys up with Dawson (Knox) and Coleman in this mix now, we’re gonna have a pretty solid group that works together.”
The need for wide receiver help was evident after Stefon Diggs was dealt to the Houston Texans and Gabe Davis signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Deonte Harty was released and latched on with the Ravens. Trent Sherfield joined the Vikings. Along with Coleman, Samuel, and Hollins, Beane added veterans Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Chase Claypool.
In his lone season at Florida State, Coleman caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. In total between his one year stint at Florida State and two seasons at Michigan State, Coleman recorded 115 receptions for 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns.
There have been plenty of changes on both sides of the ball for a team that has won the AFC East four straight years. Can Allen and his new-look wideout group get off to a quick start this season?