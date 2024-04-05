Josh Allen reportedly ‘snapped’ on Stefon Diggs as WR grew tiring for Bills
While we have seen Stefon Diggs ominously and publicly air out his grievances with former Buffalo Bills teammate Josh Allen several times, the quarterback wouldn't go down without a fight and reportedly "snapped" on the receiver during the season.
By Lior Lampert
Despite being one of the most dynamic and successful quarterback-receiver tandems in the NFL over the past four seasons, the tea leaves continue to suggest that the duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs ended on the wrong foot, as the latter searches for greener pastures with the Houston Texans following the blockbuster trade that went down on Wednesday.
Whatever the case, both players kept it professional (mostly) on the field during their four-year overlap as members of the Buffalo Bills. But that didn’t stop Diggs from sending one final remark for Allen and his former team, ominously answering a question on social media asking whether or not the Pro Bowl receiver was vital to their success.
However, Allen reportedly “snapped” at Diggs in response to the disgruntled wideout having an outburst in the locker room following the Bills’ Week 1 loss to the AFC East rival New York Jets, who were notably without four-time MVP signal-caller Aaron Rodgers after he tore his Achilles tendon only four snaps into his debut as a member of the Gang Green, per Tim Graham of The Athletic.
So it was a two-way street between two uber-talented players who had grown tired of one another.
Bills QB Josh Allen ‘snapped’ on Stefon Diggs after Week 1 loss to Jets
After taking five sacks, throwing three interceptions, and losing one of two fumbles in a disappointing season-opening loss to the Jets, Allen was down on himself with a towel draped over his head, Graham points out on a recent episode of the Tim Graham & Friends Podcast. Several Bills teammates took it upon themselves to approach him to console him and lift his spirits – but whatever Diggs said got him fired up in the wrong way.
“It’s one f*****g game!” Allen shouted at Diggs, whom Graham overheard in the locker room. “He [Allen] didn’t snap at anyone else,” the Bills reporter highlighted.
Graham notes that Diggs apparently “wore out” those within the Bills organization. He added that some around the team have said he is equally “as likely to jab co-workers in public as defend them” in a recent Tim Graham & Friends Podcast episode.
Alas, both sides can officially put their time together in the rearview mirror, with Diggs headed to Houston to form arguably the best wide receiver trio in football, and the Bills have a massive void to fill at the position between the offseason departures of him and Gabe Davis.