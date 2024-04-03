Stefon Diggs had one final remark for Josh Allen, Bills on his way out
Hours before the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, he had final words for Josh Allen and Buffalo.
By Josh Wilson
In a shock move, the Buffalo Bills have traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Following flared tempers after playoff flameouts the last two seasons, there had been plenty of speculation about the team possibly trading its star receiver, but the move still came as a big surprise to the NFL world.
Diggs was sent home early on in training camp before this year. While both sides said the right things, it was clear there was tension between the organization and Diggs as the team failed to find any playoff success. Now, he's a Texan, and adds to the growing offense that features breakout C.J. Stroud under center. It's a great deal for Houston, and for Buffalo, it's hard to see what they get. If you thought cap relief, think again.
Josh Allen is one of the supreme quarterbacks and there's a feel that he can generate something from nothing, no matter what his receiver corps looks like. But there's no doubt that the Bills are worse off without Diggs.
Diggs himself thinks so.
Stefon Diggs thinks Bills won't win anything without him
In response to a video from Robert Griffin III, a Bills user on social media said the following:
Does Josh benefit from having a top tier receiver, yes.
Is he essential to his success, no.
Diggs replied to him, saying, "You sure?" 15 hours later, Diggs was traded. Clearly, he thinks he was a massive piece of the Bills and Allen's success.
It remains to be seen what the Bills do offensively to replace their WR1. Diggs was still a Pro Bowler and 1,000-plus yard receiver last sason, but his success rate dropped to 55 percent, his yards per target to 7.4, a low since 2018. That's not necessarily indicative of Diggs being a declining player, it's also a signal of the coverage he draws and how difficult it has been for the Bills to get him involved efficiently.
One thing is for sure: We'll find out just how much Allen needed Diggs next season.