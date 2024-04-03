NFL trade grades: Bills deal Stefon Diggs to fellow AFC contender in blockbuster
The Houston Texans have traded for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
By Mark Powell
One AFC quarterback loses a weapon, while another gains perhaps the best wide receiver he's ever played with.
CJ Stroud had an outstanding rookie season for the Texans, winning offensive rookie of the year and establishing himself as one of the best, young up-and-coming signal-callers in the NFL. What he was missing, however, was help around him. Nico Collins was an oustanding story, and Tank Dell showed some flashes, but neither player can bring to the table what Stefon Diggs does on a weekly basis.
Diggs can break a game open on any given play. In the right system and with a productive quarterback, he will thrive. The Bills loss is undoubtedly the Texans gain, and Buffalo faces some serious question marks as to their direction with Allen at the helm.
Stefon Diggs trade details: Texans and Bills strike a deal
The Texans added Diggs at a discounted asking price with the NFL Draft right around the corner. Houston essentially swaps their second-round pick for the Bills sixth rounder and Diggs. Yes, it really is that simple.
While a second-round is a lot to give, it's unlikely Houston would select anyone on Day 2 ready to produce at the same rate as Diggs.
NFL trade grades: Who won the Bills-Texans Stefon Diggs deal?
The Bills felt the need to trade Diggs while he still had some value. Yet, despite a weak wide receiver market in free agency, they were only able to land a Day 2 pick for a player who has been the centerpiece of their receiving corps for years. Diggs made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, all in Buffalo. With the Bills last season, he caught 107 balls for 1,183 yards and played in all 17 games.
While Diggs has plenty of wear on his tires at this point in his career, he's still one of the best receivers in the AFC. I don't care how good this draft class is at the position, Diggs is likely better than most, and provides Stroud with something he lacked his first season in the NFL -- a true No. 1 receiver who can create separation next to Nico Collins.
Bills trade grade: C
It's unfair to fully judge Buffalo until we know their plan without Diggs. For now, this feels like a salary dump, and one which will negatively impact their franchise quarterback long term. How the Bills intend to compete in a crowded AFC with Allen at the helm remains to be seen, but trading away his favorite weapon is not a good start, regardless of the headache he can provide at times in Buffalo.
Texans trade grade: A
How do you not love this trade for the Texans? Collins had a breakout year last season, and Houston's receiving corps just got even better. Stroud is only getting better, and giving him a valuable No. 1 like Diggs should speed up his development as a top-tier passer in the AFC. Houston has the cap space to handle Diggs contract demands, and they've now revamped the offense around Stroud by adding an All-Pro wide receiver and Joe Mixon in the backfield.