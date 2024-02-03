NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs fuels trade fire, Tua contract buzz, Falcons-Fields trade package
NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs adds more fuel to trade rumors
For weeks, months and even years at this point, the possibility of the Buffalo Bills trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs has seemingly been on the table. To be sure, there have been several denials from both the player and franchise at various points, but the buzz always seems to just start right back up again.
After the Bills' premature exit from the NFL Playoffs yet again this season and with Diggs largely seeing his role diminish in the Josh Allen-led offense, it always appeared possible that could ignite another round of trade rumors. Indeed, that's been the case. But at least for now, the wide receiver is only fanning the flames around the possibility of a move out of Buffalo.
At the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando this week, Diggs was asked about his future and, per ESPN's Stephen Holder, called it "uncertain" while elaborating slightly about the situation.
"I feel like I take it day by day," he said. "Obviously, there's a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can't really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I'm saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we're doing.
"I can't tell you what the future holds, but I'm still being me."
But then he had one last parting shot that feels impossible to ignore in the trade arena. When asked about his feelings about moving forward with the Bills, Diggs replied, "I'm ready to go no matter which way it goes."
No matter which way it goes is certainly a comment that leaves trade doors widely ajar. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers have all been named as potential Diggs landing spots if he does hit the market. And if that is indeed the case, those organizations may want to keep the phones warm because it sounds like Diggs himself is preparing to be on the move this offseason.