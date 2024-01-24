Bills GM shuts down new wave of Stefon Diggs rumors before they begin
Despite an up-and-down 2023 campaign, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane remains confident in Stefon Diggs.
By Lior Lampert
Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills finally got what they wanted in their AFC Divisional Round clash with the Kansas City Chiefs: a home game. However, Diggs had arguably the worst game of his career from both a PFF and eye test perspective with the team unable to capitalize on their opportunity at Highmark Stadium.
Diggs’ play had been notably trending down as the season progressed following an impressive six-game stretch to begin the year. The former All-Pro receiver recorded more yards in the first six games of the season (620) than in the ensuing 11 contests (563), which doesn’t include his 21-yard performance against the Chiefs.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the media earlier today following Buffalo’s 27-24 loss to the Chiefs, where he was asked about his belief in Diggs moving forward. In response, Beane expressed a vote of confidence in his No. 1 receiver and nipped any potential rumors about his future with the team before they could even begin.
Brandon Beane has utmost confidence in Stefon Diggs
“He’s a No. 1 receiver. I firmly believe that. I’m not wavering off of that,” Beane said, h/t ProFootballTalk.
Beane also cited the lack of playmakers alongside Diggs within the offense, making it easier for defenses to key in on Buffalo’s primary pass-catcher.
“Listen, we have to continue to put weapons out there to keep teams from bracketing him or locking him down in different ways to take him away,” he stated.
Digg’s $18.5 million salary becomes fully guaranteed when the 2024 league year begins on Mar. 13 at 4 p.m. ET, causing many to speculate that the Bills could move on from him as a form of cap relief. However, Buffalo would be hard-pressed to find a better option than the three-time Pro Bowler even when factoring his decline in play as the 2023 season unfolded.