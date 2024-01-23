PFF and eye test finally agree: Stefon Diggs was terrible vs Chiefs
Stefon Diggs has firmly established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL over the last handful of seasons but seems to be showing signs of decline.
By Lior Lampert
The 2023 NFL season was a tale of two halves for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The former All-Pro looked well on his way to another epic campaign after a blistering start to the year that saw him reach 100 receiving yards in five of his first six games. However, things changed drastically from that point, and we have more than just the eye test to back that up.
Even during the Bills' scorching hot end to the regular season that saw them clich the No. 2 seed and the AFC East Championship, Diggs' numbers were startling. With significantly more targets than fellow wide receiver Khalil Shakir, Diggs had less receiving yards during the final 10 games of the season, per Fantasy Life's Ian Hartitz.
Stefon Diggs' late-season struggles
Despite Diggs seeing more than twice as many targets than second-year receiver Shakir throughout the final 10 games of the season, the latter gained 40 more yards. Diggs’ 1,183 receiving yards in 2023 marks the least he’s recorded since 2019 and his lowest output as a member of the Bills.
Buffalo’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round was the final stamp on what quickly became a season to forget for Diggs, who was a non-factor, recording a career-low PFF grade (45.6).
The Chiefs' secondary contained Diggs, limiting him to three receptions for 21 yards on seven targets. In the fourth quarter, when the Bills needed it most, Diggs dropped what may have been a 60-plus yard gain:
Bills quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t have made a much better pass than that, and Diggs couldn't corral it. Usually a sure-handed receiver, Diggs dropped six passes this season. Additionally, he has also had a drop percentage of five or more each of the past two seasons after doing so just once over the past four years of his career.
Is this the beginning of the end for Stefon Diggs?
Diggs turned 30 on Nov. 29 - his drop off in play almost directly coincided with his birthday. Given that he is an undersized receiver whose career has typically predicated on beating opposing defenses with his footwork and speed, could Diggs’ age be catching up to him? PFF and the eye test seem to be in unison based on his brutal performance against the Chiefs.