Stefon Diggs downplays his own brother's Cowboys recruitment
Stefon Diggs basically said, "I'm not my brother's social media manager."
By Kristen Wong
Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs has spoken out about his brother's incendiary comments after the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Broncos in Week 10.
Trevon Diggs tweeted that his brother had to "get up outta" Buffalo following a disappointing performance against Denver. Stefon Diggs finished with just three catches on five targets for 34 yards.
In light of his brother's tweet, Stefon Diggs told ESPN that he's "not responsible for how other people feel."
Diggs continued, "Anybody in this room for this manner, a reporter, a player, even my own brother. I love my brother. In the space that my brother's coming from is my family. So, you want to know how he feels? You got to take it up with him."
Stefon Diggs swats away Trevon Diggs' comments after Bills loss
Diggs comes to his own self-defense by claiming he can't answer why people in the world say things about his situation. And he's absolutely right -- comments made by his brother, the media, and anyone else are out of his control.
He also tossed some cold water on any potential trade rumors when he claimed, "I've never really said anything about being unhappy or any instance of that. So, when you're drawing conclusions as to stuff I've never said, that's what kind of troubles me because it kind of throws a wrench in it. It kind of creates chaos where I haven't created."
Diggs' start to the 2023 season could certainly be called chaotic considering how many times he was considered "disgruntled". His mandatory minicamp absence, sideline flare-ups with his quarterback, the fact that the Bills are 5-5 and facing an incredibly tough slate of games ahead -- all of these reasons seem to suggest Diggs could be unhappy. But based on what Diggs has said himself, the Bills wideout has no complaints.
The Bills have lost four of their last six games and are currently outside the AFC playoff picture. Let's see how the rest of the season plays out.