NFL trade grades: Bengals send Joe Mixon to AFC contender in bizarre pot twist
The Cincinnati Bengals have traded Joe Mixon to a fellow AFC contender.
By Mark Powell
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Zack Moss on Monday night, clearing the way for Joe Mixon to hit free agency. Despite previous reports that the Bengals would let Mixon walk, they have now reversed course altogether and traded him to a fellow AFC contender.
The Houston Texans had been in on Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. With Barkley headed to Philly and Henry negotiating with the Ravens, among others, Houston opted to act on their own accord.
Houston acquired an upgrade over Devin Singletary (who signed with the Giants to replace Barkley) in Mixon. The Oklahoma product finished last season with over 1,000 yards rushing on four yards-per-carry and nine touchdowns.
NFL trade grades: Who won the Bengals-Texans deal for Joe Mixon?
This post will be updated with the official trade details when we have them.
In Mixon, the Texans get a definitive upgrade over Singletary who can help CJ Stroud in the backfield. Mixon is a surprisingly effective blocking back and can be effective in the passing game as well, catching 52 passes for 376 yards last season.
Mixon's best season came in 2021, when he helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl with a career-best 1,205 yards on 292 carries and 13 touchdowns. The 27-year-old is due $5.75 million in 2024 which includes a $3,000,028 roster bonus due Sunday. By trading Mixon rather than simply releasing him, the Bengals are ensuring the Texans take on that cap hit, and also receiving something of value in return.
Houston was a surprising playoff team in 2023-24, led by a rookie quarterback and Stroud and strong receiving corps, headlined by Nico Collins and Tank Dell. While the running game was often a weakness, that should no longer be the case thanks to Mixon's arrival. At just 27, Mixon still has a few capable years left, as running backs typically start to struggle in their late-20's.