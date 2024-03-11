Giants fans crush Saquon Barkley for signing with NFC East rival Eagles
The New York Giants fans are flaming hot after former No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley exchanged blue for green by signing with the Philadelphia Eagles
The New York Giants once drafted Saquon Barkley with the 2nd overall pick, and now he's gone. And to the Philadelphia Eagles, of all places.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced the former Penn State star is returning to Pennsylvania on a 3-year, $37.75M deal. Barkley now replaces the recently departed D'Andre Swift, who is off to Chicago on a three-year deal.
As you could imagine, Big Blue fans in New Jersey, New York, and all across the globe, were not at all pleased, and took to social media to voice their displeasure and frustration.
New York Giants fans were not pleased with Saquon Barkley ditching them to go the Eagles
Here's the bottom line, the Giants have no one to blame but themselves for letting things get to this point with Saquon Barkley. The team chose to overpay Daniel Jones, and now that decision has backfired. But the issues stem further than that, and there are several reasons why this move occurred.
The Giants, for years burdened by a chronically feeble offensive line, failed to provide Barkley with the essential support needed for a running back of his caliber. In contrast, the Eagles have meticulously crafted a roster and fostered a culture that prioritizes not only skill positions but also the often underappreciated foundation of any successful team: The offensive line.
The Giants' offensive line struggles have been a lingering plague, impeding Barkley's ability to showcase his full potential. In a league where championships are often won or lost in the trenches, the Eagles have made substantial investments in fortifying their offensive line year after year, creating a powerhouse front that can both protect the quarterback and also open up lanes for explosive running backs like Barkley.
By joining the Eagles, Barkley is not only making a statement about his own ambitions but also recognizing the strategic prowess of a franchise that has methodically constructed a roster capable of contending for championships. Additionally, he is now part of an organization that prioritizes success and is poised to unleash his explosive talents despite the injuries he has sustained in his career so far.
This move wasn't just about changing colors or angering rivals; it was about Barkley escaping the gravitational pull of mediocrity with the Giants and aligning with an organization (Eagles) that understands the symbiotic relationship between consistent development and establishing a winning culture.