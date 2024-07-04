Josh Jacobs has the ultimate praise for Jordan Love in short time with Packers
It’s been a case of déjà vu for the Green Bay Packers organization. In 2005, with Brett Favre still at the helm of the team’s offense, the franchise used a first-round pick on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He waited patiently until Favre was traded in 2008 to the New York Jets, took over that year and would carve his own impressive niche in the NFL.
In 2020, with Rodgers and the Packers coming off a 13-3 campaign and an NFC North title, general manager Brian Gutekunst liked what he saw in Utah State signal-caller Jordan Love and used the 26th overall pick on him in the draft that year. Last offseason, the Packers dealt Rodgers to the Jets, and Love became the fulltime starter.
After an up-and-down start, he finished the season with 4,159 yards through the air and almost three times as many TD passes (32) as interceptions (11). Green Bay rolled into the playoffs, stunning the Cowboys and nearly upsetting the 49ers. Love threw five touchdown passes and two picks in the two-game split.
This offseason, the four-year signal-caller has certainly made an impression on the Packers’ high-priced free agent pickup.
Josh Jacobs likes what he sees in Jordan Love
Former Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million deal to join Matt LaFleur’s team. In a recent interview on NFL Network, he had this to say about his newest starting quarterback.
“To me, just from what I’ve seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league. I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he’s going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure.”
Including the postseason, Love threw for 23 scores (2 or more TD passes in 9 contests) and was picked off only three times in his last 10 games. The Green Bay offense was a huge catalyst to the team’s strong finish this past season, and a reliable ground game was part of that late surge.
With Jacobs taking over for Aaron Jones (now with the Vikings), LaFleur’s attack should be just as balanced and perhaps more dangerous if he can bide time for a defensive unit that has once again seen a coordinator change.