Josh Jacobs signed with Packers for a legacy he couldn't have with Raiders
Josh Jacobs inked a four-year, $48 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, a franchise that has made a habit of reaching the postseason. The Pack have been a playoff team in four of the five seasons head coach Matt LaFleur has been at the helm. And the move for Jacobs made it one of the top offseason running back signings in the league.
Now consider the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that has changed addresses in recent years and been to the postseason only twice (2016 and 2021) the past 21 seasons. Of course, Josh Jacobs was one of three first-round draft choices for the Silver and Black in 2019. He was a solid performer for the club and even won an NFL rushing title in 2022. But for Jacobs, the move to Green Bay will offer him something he simply couldn't get in Vegas: an opportunity for a winning legacy.
Green Bay is the perfect spot for Josh Jacobs
The two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in ‘22 joins a team that has an emerging quarterback, as well as a young and talented receiving corps. He’s also with a head coach who knows something about the ground game. It appears to be a match made in “Titletown” for Jacobs, who spoke on NFL Network earlier this week.
“I honestly think the sky is the limit in this offense. Obviously, with having a special guy in Jordan Love, you know, and having a good offensive line and some good receivers out there makes it a lot easier for me, but just to be able to see the game plan and things that they want me to do this year, the things that they’re allowing me to do, I just think it’s going to be a special year.”
It’s worth noting that the Packers running attack thrived down the stretch and in the playoffs. Aaron Jones, released this offseason and now a member of the rival Vikings, ran for 100-plus yards in each of his final five games with LaFleur’s club.
Jacobs also spoke about perhaps being more involved in the passing attack. He caught just 197 regular-season passes in five years with the Raiders, but never scored. Still, the prevailing theme was winning for the productive performer.
“I can honestly say that as I’m getting older and I’m playing longer, I have a real goal of legacy. “I think that’s a big thing—wanting to play in important games, play in the playoffs, make a deep run and, you know, play in that game if we get there. That’s big for me. I think that’s the most important thing.”
Yes, the Packers haven’t reached the Super Bowl since 2010. However, they stunned the Cowboys in the 2023 playoffs and took the eventual NFC champion 49ers to the wire in the divisional round. Meanwhile, the Raiders haven’t won a playoff contest since besting the Titans in the 2002 AFC title game. If the end goal for Jacobs is legacy on a team with proven playoff-making ability, then he seems to be getting that in Green Bay.