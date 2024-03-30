Juan Soto creates immediate heart jump for Yankees fans with injury scare
Trading for Juan Soto gave New York Yankees fans something to look forward to in 2024. He lived up to the hype immediately delivering a game-saving throw on Opening Day.
So imagine the fright when Soto showed signs of distress during Friday's game against the Astros. In the bottom of the third inning, a crowd of Yankees including Aaron Boone and a trainer attended to the outfielder as he hunched over in discomfort.
It wasn't immediately clear what happened but it seemed to stem from his time running the bases in the top of the third. Soto tried to stay in the game for the bottom of the inning.
Juan Soto injury scare has Yankees holding their breath
There was still worry as Soto was clearly feeling something when he returned to his place in right field. Gary Phillips noted him reaching for his arm. Bryan Hoch observed him stretching his leg.
The Yankees trailed the Astros 1-0 becuase of Alex Bregman's RBI single.
Soto was 2-for-2 before his issue cropped up. Everyone in New York will be holding their breath until they know that he is okay.
UPDATE: After a quick top of the fourth, Soto returned to right field for the bottom of the fourth, which certainly feels like a good sign for the Yankees.
This article will be updated as more is learned about Soto's status. Stay tuned.