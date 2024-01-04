Juju Watkins and the 5 best freshmen in women's college basketball this season
From JuJu Watkins to MiLaysia Fulwiley, here are the freshman phenoms who are lighting up the women's college basketball season.
2. Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame: The Queen of the Quick Release
Not too far behind Watkins is another freshman in the top five for scoring. In fact she's third in the nation with 24.6 points per game, a 31-point game in her career debut and a career-high of 32 in her most recent game.
Niele Ivey bagged a good one in Hidalgo, a 2023 Gatorade POTY out of New Jersey and McDonald's All-American Game Co-MVP, after a 26-point performance. She is the Fighting Irish's highest-ranked signee out of the class of 2023 and for good reason. She has the speed, the quick-thinking as a guard to release the jumper anytime she has space, hence her 50 percent field goal average.
Hidalgo is also known to be an all-around player, being ranked in the top 20 in six statistical categories, including a number five ranking in triple-doubles and top of the pack in total steals and steals per game. In her qq games played, Hidalgo's prowess has landed her six ACC Rookie of the Week honors, two POTW honors and an AP National Player of the Week honor. On Dec. 26 alone, she landed all three awards.
Helping the Fighting Irish to a 9-2 record as of Jan. 3 and a No. 16 ranking, Hidalgo brings the versatility that will make her star and her team a contender.