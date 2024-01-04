Juju Watkins and the 5 best freshmen in women's college basketball this season
From JuJu Watkins to MiLaysia Fulwiley, here are the freshman phenoms who are lighting up the women's college basketball season.
5. Zoe Brooks, NC State: The Catalyst
NC State was unranked going into the preseason polls. But a lack of recognition didn't stop the Wolfpack from putting together a stellar performance against UConn in just their second game of the season for 2023.
Not only did NC State upset the then-No. 2 Huskies with an 11-point victory as an unranked team, but four players finished in double-digits, including Zoe Brooks, who came off the bench with 12 in just her second game of her collegiate career. Averaging 10 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with 70 percent field goal shooting, Brooks is a mid-range sniper who contributes with her combo guard abilities.
Brooks already plays like a vet helping lead a still-undefeated NC State squad. With the Pack on a holiday hiatus and set to come back into ACC play against two ranked opponents upon their return, Brooks will be put to the test. One of her most notable performances came against a ranked opponent in Connecticut, so it's only going to get more interesting for her as the season progresses.