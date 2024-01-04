Juju Watkins and the 5 best freshmen in women's college basketball this season
From JuJu Watkins to MiLaysia Fulwiley, here are the freshman phenoms who are lighting up the women's college basketball season.
4. Breya Cunningham, Arizona: Miss "Make It Happen"
I've talked enough about guards, despite there being so many that deserve their flowers from the class of 2023. However, I would be remiss to not highlight some post players who have made their marks in their first season.
Coming off a successful high school campaign complete with a McDAAG All-American honor, Nike Hoops Summit debut and a double-double average at La Jolla Country Day... Breya Cunningham didn't just fill some big shoes, she laced them up and went to work in just the first three games of her collegiate career, averaging a field gold percentage of 91.9.
Someone who can make a play out of nothing is exactly Cunningham's repertoire. She slowly but surely has begun to establish herself as a true post player with the help of fellow teammate, Maya Nnaji, who had a similar freshman year debut last season being able to contribute to the low block on the offensive and defensive front.
Leading the team in rebounds per game with 5.7 per game and totaling 31 blocks on the year, Cunningham is a true post who uses her size, length and strength to be an unstoppable force in the frontcourt for the Wildcats.