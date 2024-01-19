Julian Sayin transfer rumors: 5 teams that can take advantage of Kalen DeBoer's massive L
The Kalen DeBoer era of Alabama football is resulting in a mass exodus via the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
1. Ohio State Buckeyes were a finalist to land Julian Sayin previously
Ohio State has to be the favorite to land Sayin for four reasons. One, the Buckeyes were a finalist to land him out of high school the first time around. Two, they don't have a quarterback plan beyond Will Howard for this season. Three, Ryan Day is a great recruiter and an offensive-minded head coach. And four, former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has just taken over as their play-caller.
O'Brien may not have been at Alabama last season, but he certainly crossed paths with Sayin during his recruitment out of high school. Prior to watching the New England Patriots go up in flames in Bill Belichick's final year on the job, O'Brien helped Bryce Young win the 2021 Heisman Trophy and get Alabama to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game that same college season.
To me, this is a place where Sayin slots in perfectly. He will get to see what it is like playing for a championship-caliber team and back up a high-end quarterback in Howard. Frankly, Sayin could and should have had that at Alabama backing up Jalen Milroe, but it was just not meant to be. DeBoer is adamant about bringing in his Washington guys. They are not ready for the grind that is the SEC.
Sayin can go wherever he wants, but the upside of going to Ohio State seems hard to pass up.