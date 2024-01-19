Julian Sayin transfer rumors: 5 teams that can take advantage of Kalen DeBoer's massive L
The Kalen DeBoer era of Alabama football is resulting in a mass exodus via the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
2. Georgia Bulldogs still have not replace Dylan Raiola in their QB room
While I would love to see this happen, I am not banking on it. Because the Georgia Bulldogs prioritized landing Dylan Raiola out of high school in the same recruiting class, I doubt Sayin will go from Alabama to Georgia with a snap of the finger. Heck, the Dawgs also landed four-star Ryan Puglisi out of high school in the same class. Georgia is really high on him, currently the team's third-string option.
But with Raiola decommitting and flipping to his father's alma mater of Nebraska, as well as last year's backup Brock Vandagriff transferring to Kentucky, the Dawgs still have a hole in the quarterback room. This is Carson Beck's team in 2024, but after that, it is Gunner Stockton and Puglisi. While Stockton and Puglisi have promise, Sayin is the better prospect coming out of high school than them.
I think an advantage Georgia may have in landing Sayin is that he was recruited by their offensive coordinator Mike Bobo out of high school when Bobo was coaching at Auburn. Bobo is a great recruiter and one of the most well-respected offensive coordinators in the college game today. We saw Beck take his game to another level. Matthew Stafford and Aaron Murray starred under him.
If any Alabama players want to come play for Georgia, I am sure Kirby Smart will gladly take them all.