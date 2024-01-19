Julian Sayin transfer rumors: 5 teams that can take advantage of Kalen DeBoer's massive L
The Kalen DeBoer era of Alabama football is resulting in a mass exodus via the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
3. USC Trojans are close to home and need a quarterback immediately
Now we are really getting into the serious players for Sayin's potential five-star commitment. I would never want to play for Lincoln Riley, but USC has a void at quarterback, leading to an opportunity for someone like Sayin to take full advantage of. The Trojans lost Malachi Nelson to Boise State in the transfer portal, opting to bring in Jayden Maiava from UNLV to be his replacement. That is about it.
With Caleb Williams turning pro, it is starting to look like whoever plays better in spring practice and fall camp between newcomer Maiava and returnee Miller Moss will lead the Trojans out of the tunnel Week 1. Sayin is probably not ready to start as a true freshman right away, but he will not have that far of a climb to make if he were to link up with USC at this point. Plus, he is a Carlsbad native.
Sayin would be playing closer to home, and I would not blame him if that is a huge factor in his committing to a team like USC. I didn't go out-of-state for college, so anyone who does that has at least some level of courage. While playing time could come fast in Los Angeles playing for Riley, keep in mind how he has used the portal before. He will recruit under you, so expect him to still do that.
Landing Saying improves the Trojans' ceiling as early as 2025, but they could be in for a rough 2024.