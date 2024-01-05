Kaidon Salter transfer portal rumors: 5 teams who would upgrade with Liberty QB
Kaidon Salter is ready to start games in the Power Five. Where could the quarterback be going to?
By John Buhler
2. Miami Hurricanes still need to replace Tyler Van Dyke in the portal
No team is in a worse spot right now with regards to its quarterback situation than the Miami Hurricanes. Losing Tyler Van Dyke to Wisconsin stings, but not landing Cam Ward, who decided to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, DJ Uiagalelei, who transferred to arch rival Florida State, or Will Howard, who just committed to Ohio State over Miami and USC, certainly puts the Hurricane in a rough spot.
For that reason, I think they stand a very good chance at getting the best of what is left, which would probably mean Salter at this point. Given that former USC third-stringer Malachi Nelson is likely heading to Boise State of all places, Miami is running out of chairs to sit in in this crazy game of college football transfer portal quarterback musical chairs. They have to act fast to not get left out.
Is Salter a good fit at Miami? I guess. Shannon Dawson was a much better offensive coordinator fit under Mario Cristobal than his predecessor Josh Gattis ever was. Then again, Miami may have a Cristobal problem. Oh, the man can recruit, but nobody gets less out of their rich offensive talent than the former Hurricanes offensive lineman. As for Salter, will it be all about The U for him this year?
The right quarterback could help Miami get back to being The U again, but will that guy be Salter?