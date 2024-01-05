Kaidon Salter transfer portal rumors: 5 teams who would upgrade with Liberty QB
Kaidon Salter is ready to start games in the Power Five. Where could the quarterback be going to?
By John Buhler
3. TCU Horned Frogs are only as good as how well their quarterback plays
I do not know if it is a theory, but I have watched enough TCU football over the years to have come to this not-so-difficult take. The TCU Horned Frogs are only as good as their starting quarterback allows them to be. When they have a good one, like an Andy Dalton, a Trevone Boykin or a Max Duggan, they can contend for conference championships. But when they do not, they struggle to finish above .500.
While the 2022 college football season appears to be the outlier for a Sonny Dykes-led team, we do have to realize that he had to replace former offensive coordinator Garrett Riley late in the cycle. He was able to pry Kendal Briles away from Arkansas, but the coaching staff transition and mass player exodus to the NFL Draft led to TCU's undoing. Plus, Chandler Morris was not the least bit good at all.
The reason why I think Salter would shine at TCU is his both his recruiting connection with Briles, as well as getting to play in another quarterback-friendly offense orchestrated by Dykes and company. Not to say TCU is going to go 12-0 in Big 12 play next season like the Horned Frogs did to years ago, but with better quarterback play, I have no problem putting them on the short list to get to Arlington.
TCU will always be a program worth monitoring because of its ability to land star players in the portal.