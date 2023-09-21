5 Kansas City Royals players who won’t be on the big-league roster next season
The Kansas City Royals must decide what there future goals are, and if another rebuild is in store for this once-proud franchise.
Kansas City Royals who won't be back next season: Dairon Blanco
Dairon Blanco hasn't impressed much in the 2023 season. His main attraction for teams is that he is as fast as Sonic the Hedgehog. He often reminds fans of Billy Hamilton, who, like Blanco, can't hit well and doesn't walk at a high degree.
Blanco in 2023 has hit .226 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. He also stole 22 bases and only got caught five times. But, unlike Hamilton, Blanco hasn't been the worst hitter, currently holding an OPS+ of 90, unlike Hamilton's career average of 66.
Blanco is currently 30 years old but didn't come to MLB until 2018 when he joined the minor leagues of the Oakland Athletics. He was later traded in 2019 with Ismael Aquino from the Athletics to the Kansas City Royals for Jake Diekman. Due to the relationship between Cuba and MLB teams, much talent through the years was lost, but recently MLB teams have been able to acquire top talent at one of the highest rates ever.
Despite showing much promise at age 30, Blanco isn't worth keeping because as he continues to age, he will get worse offensively, defensively, and speed-wise. His talent was wasted by not receiving a call-up sooner, but I would love for him to prove me wrong.