5 Kansas City Royals players who won’t be on the big-league roster next season
The Kansas City Royals must decide what there future goals are, and if another rebuild is in store for this once-proud franchise.
Kansas City Royals who won't be back next season: Jordan Lyles
The Jordan Lyles experiment has failed greatly, and it cost the Kansas City Royals $17 million over two years. Since joining the Royals, Lyles has done what he was hired to do, which was to eat innings, but the extent of this failure is unmatched.
The Baltimore Orioles helped Lyles turn his career around in 2022, in which he pitched 179 innings and gave up a 4.42 ERA, which was good for a team that just needs a player to pitch, but is bad if you want to contend. Lyles mostly succeeded due to the Orioles moving back the left-field wall, which limited the amount of home runs he gave up.
Since joining the Royals, he has given up just over two home runs for every nine innings pitched. This has led to a league-leading 38 home runs given up. In addition, he also has given up the most runs of his career and currently in MLB at 119. In 166 2/3 innings pitched in 2023, he also holds a record of 4-17 with a 6.43 ERA.
Lyles has been one of, if not the worst pitchers in MLB during the 2023 season. It seems best if both teams part ways from each other as it has been a negative relationship for both parties. The Royals need to admit they wasted $17 million and just release him.